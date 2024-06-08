Former Thailand PM Thaksin Shinawatra says ready to face royal insult charges

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra said on Saturday he was ready to face charges of insulting the monarchy that mark a setback to a political heavyweight whose allies are currently in government.

The complaint, lodged by the royalist military that ousted the government of his sister Yingluck Shinawatra, stems from an interview the influential tycoon gave to foreign media in 2015. Other charges include violating a computer crime law.

Thaksin said he would meet prosecutors on June 18, but he was not concerned about the case and was ready to fight it.

"It's nothing. The case is baseless," he told reporters.