Former Trump rivals to pay tribute on second night of Republican convention

Milwaukee: Donald Trump's former rivals for the Republican presidential nomination will voice their support for his candidacy at the party's convention on Tuesday, a deliberate display of party unity after a divisive primary campaign.

The second night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee will feature speeches from former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who were roundly defeated by Trump earlier this year in the state-by-state battle for the nomination.

Haley's address in particular will be closely watched after she cast Trump as unelectable and unfit for office during the primary campaign before saying in May she would vote for him. She was not initially invited to speak but has been given a prime-time slot.

The show of harmony was intended to draw a contrast with the Democratic Party, which has spent weeks mired in an intraparty squabble over whether President Joe Biden, 81, should abandon his reelection bid after his halting June 27 debate performance against Trump, 78, raised fresh questions about his age and mental acuity.

The tenor of the evening's speeches in Milwaukee - centered on the theme of safety - was more aggressive than the first night, with speakers angrily denouncing Biden's southern border policies as putting the country's security at risk.

Kari Lake and Bernie Moreno, who are running in high-profile US Senate races in Arizona and Ohio, respectively, and US Senator Ted Cruz all called the flow of migrants an "invasion."

Cruz delivered remarks suffused with Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric, blaming Democrats for what he said was a wave of violent crimes committed by migrants.