Four American educators stabbed in park in northeast China: Report

Beijing: Four American educators from a small Iowa university were injured in a stabbing attack in a public park in northeast China's Jilin province on Monday, according to US media and US government officials.

Iowa Representative Adam Zabner told Reuters his brother was one of the victims.

"My brother, David Zabner, was wounded in the arm during a stabbing attack while visiting a temple in Jilin City, China," he said.

The group had been visiting a temple in Beishan Park when they were attacked by a man with a knife, he added. There were no reports of a motive.