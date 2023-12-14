Four Hamas members detained over suspected attack plans on Jewish institutions in Europe

Berlin: Four members of the Islamist militant group Hamas have been detained on suspicion of planning attacks on Jewish institutions in Europe, German prosecutors said in a statement on Thursday.

Three of the suspects were detained in Berlin and another was detained in the Netherlands, according to the prosecutors.

Dutch national Nazih R was arrested by police in Rotterdam, while Lebanon-born Abdelhamid Al A and Ibrahim El-R, as well as Egyptian national Mohamed B, were arrested in the German capital, they said.

All four have been longstanding members of Hamas with close links to the leadership of the group's military branch, said prosecutors.