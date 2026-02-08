<p>Moscow: Four Indian students were injured in a knife attack at a medical university in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a>'s Bashkortostan region on Saturday, the Indian embassy in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/moscow">Moscow</a> and Russian investigators said.</p><p>"An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons including four Indian students have been injured," the Indian embassy said.</p><p>Russian investigators said a 15-year-old attacked students with a knife.</p>.One more dies in knife attack in Kerala's Kasaragod.<p>Several students in the city of Ufa, about 1,100 kilometres east of Moscow, as well as police officers, were injured in the attack in a student dormitory, investigators said.</p><p>The Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case into alleged negligence by officials, who knew about behavioural issues of one of the students but failed to take preventive measures, investigators said. </p>