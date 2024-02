Four killed in Russian shelling of Ukraine's Kherson: Officials

Video from the site, released by the regional prosecutor's office, showed a completely burnt-out car that caught fire after an explosion, with two bodies found inside, officials said.

A 66-year-old woman outdoors during the attack was also killed and another man died in hospital from his injuries, the prosecutors said on the Telegram messaging app.

Almost an entire two years into its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia holds swathes of the country's east and south, with front lines largely static for many months.