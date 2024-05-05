Four Lebanese civilians killed in Israeli strike on border village

Amman: An Israeli airstrike killed four members of a family in a house in a border village in southern Lebanon on Sunday, civil defence and security sources said.

The four were killed in Meiss al Jabal, which has suffered extensive damage in regular exchanges of fire between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group since the start of the war in Gaza last October.

In a statement, Hezbollah said it fired "tens" of Katyusha rockets at the Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona, a northern town close to the Lebanese border, in retaliation.

Airstrikes and shelling have taken place sporadically but both sides have pulled back from all-out war.