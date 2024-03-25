Four prominent diaspora members honoured on ‘Bihar Diwas’ in New York

Founder and CEO of Holtec International Dr Kris Singh, Wipro’s Chief Operating Officer Amit Choudhary, founder of PRAN Medical Group Dr Dinesh Ranjan, and Director at Nutrivet Farmcare Abhinave Atul were honoured with the ‘Bihar Vishwa Gaurav Samman’ at a special event hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York in partnership with the Bihar Foundation USA, East Coast Chapter and the Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA).