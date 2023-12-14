Four takeaways from the COP28 climate summit

It took 28 years of climate negotiations for world leaders to agree to wean the global economy from the principal source of climate change: the burning of fossil fuels.

“We’re finally naming the elephant in the room,” said Mohamed Adow, a climate campaigner from Kenya.

It happened at the tail end of the hottest year on record. The talks were led by an oil company executive, in a desert kingdom built on oil.

Why does it matter? And what does it say about a world in war, hunger and turmoil? Here are some takeaways:

Geopolitics Didn’t Derail the Whole Thing

That is notable considering the bitter divisions among countries over wars in Gaza and Ukraine, lingering resentment over unequal access to coronavirus vaccines and tensions between the United States and China.

It was also notable given the competing energy needs of many powerful countries: petrostates like Saudi Arabia, whose entire economies run on oil money; big emerging countries like India with fast-growing energy needs; major fossil fuel producers like the United States and China that are racing to ramp up renewables.

It is a measure of the gravity of climate hazards facing both rich and poor countries. “Crises are mounting around the world, the floods, the wildfires, the impacts,” said Alden Meyer, a veteran climate summit analyst with E3G, a research and advocacy group.

“We have helped to restore faith and trust in multilateralism,” said Sultan Al Jaber, the Emirati oil executive who presided over the negotiations.

Trust Is in Short Supply, Especially Over Money

The transition away from fossil fuels, including the tripling of renewable energy like wind and solar, is impossible without vast sums of cash.

The agreement called for tripling of renewable energy by 2030. But whether that can happen depends on how much money is offered for emerging economies and low-income countries, and how soon. Those discussions were left for later, which caused diplomats and advocates to bristle.