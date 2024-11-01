Home
Four Thai nationals killed near Israel-Lebanon border, says Thai foreign minister

Last year, 41 Thais were among the 1,200 people killed when Hamas militants launched an attack across Israeli borders, according to Israeli authorities.
Reuters
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 04:39 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 04:39 IST
