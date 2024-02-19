Fourteen patients evacuated from Gaza hospital as Israeli raid continues

"The hospital is still experiencing an acute shortage of food, basic medical supplies, and oxygen. There is no tap water and no electricity, except a backup generator maintaining some lifesaving machines," he said, urging Israel to allow safe and sustained access to Nasser to continue lifesaving efforts.

His post contained a video showing a WHO trauma surgeon, Dr Athanasios Gargavanis, wearing a blue UN flak jacket and helmet as he walked through dark corridors inside the hospital during the evacuation mission on Sunday.

The video showed medics in similar protective gear carrying patients on stretchers by flashlight.

"We managed to move 14 patients, eight of them are non-walking patients and the rest are walking patients. Two of them needed ventilation. We have a patient with tracheostomy and a patient who's intubated with a head injury," Gargavanis said.

The UN humanitarian office said on Monday the Israeli military operation in the hospital complex was ongoing.

Nasser Hospital is the latest health facility to become a theatre of war in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, now in its fifth month.

Israel says Hamas, the Islamist group that has run Gaza since 2007, uses hospitals for cover. Hamas denies this and says Israel's allegations serve as a pretext to destroy the healthcare system.

The war was triggered by a Hamas attack on southern Israel on Oct 7 in which 1,200 people were killed and 253 taken hostage, according to Israel.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel has responded with an air and ground assault that according to Gaza's tallies has killed more than 29,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 69,000. The war has displaced most of the enclave's 2.3 million people and reduced much of it to rubble.