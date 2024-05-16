France declares state of emergency amid protests in New Caledonia

London: France’s government declared a state of emergency in New Caledonia on Wednesday as it struggled to quell deadly riots in the semi-autonomous French Pacific territory.

French authorities have undertaken what they called a “massive” mobilization of security forces since violent protests broke out in New Caledonia this week over a proposed amendment to the French Constitution that would change local voting rules in the territory. A vote in France’s Parliament approving the amendment Tuesday ignited riots overnight.

“The priority is to restore order, calm and serenity,” Gabriel Attal, France’s prime minister, told lawmakers Wednesday.

The French government said that more than 1,800 security officers were already in the territory and that 500 reinforcements would arrive in the next 24 hours. At a crisis meeting, Attal said that the army was being deployed to secure ports and the airport.

Several businesses and public buildings, including schools, have been looted or set on fire, according to the French High Commission. Three people have died in connection with the riots, officials said, and hundreds of others have been wounded, including 64 police officers and gendarmes, the High Commission of the Republic in New Caledonia said in a statement. It was unclear if the death toll included that of a gendarme, who, the statement said, died Wednesday.

Nearly 200 people had been arrested by Thursday local time, the statement said, and the Interior Ministry had issued five warrants for people suspected of sponsoring the riots.

The state of emergency, which will last 12 days, gives authorities more policing powers, allowing them to enact traffic bans, put people under house arrest, ban protests and carry out raids without normal judicial oversight.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who convened a crisis meeting Wednesday, expressed “strong emotion” over the deaths and gratitude to French security forces, his office said in a statement.

“All violence is intolerable and will be subject to a relentless response” to ensure that order is restored, the statement said, adding that Macron had welcomed appeals for calm from other officials.

In a sign of how seriously authorities were treating the situation, Macron postponed a trip scheduled for Thursday to inaugurate a new nuclear reactor in Normandy.

France annexed New Caledonia, a smattering of islands with a population of about 270,000, in 1853. It was one of the few colonies, alongside Algeria, that France purposely populated with white settlers. Indigenous Kanaks now make up about 40% of the population, while Europeans make up about one-quarter.

The prospect of independence, and long-standing social inequality, has fueled decades of tensions in the territory. The territory, which has rare autonomy in France, has held three independence referendums since 2018; all have been voted down.