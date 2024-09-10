France, Germany, UK target Iran sanctions over ballistic missiles

The three countries will take immediate steps to cancel bilateral air services agreements with Iran, it added, calling on Iran to immediately halt all support for Russia in its war with Ukraine.

The announcement came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia had received ballistic missiles from Iran and would likely use them in Ukraine within weeks.

Alongside that announcement, made during a visit to Britain, Blinken said the US would also impose new sanctions, including on airline Iran Air.