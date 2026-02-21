<p>Brussels has the tools to hit back at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> for its latest round of tariffs, France's trade minister Nicolas Forissier told the <em>Financial Times</em> on Saturday.</p><p>Paris was in talks with EU counterparts and the European Commission over US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a flat global tariff of 10 per cent after the US Supreme Court ruled that many of the existing tariffs he had levied on trading partners were illegal, Forissier said.</p><p>"Should it become necessary, the EU has the appropriate instruments at its disposal," Forissier told the <em>FT</em>.</p>.French President Emmanuel Macron says US SC tariff ruling shows it is good to have counterweights to power in democracies.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eu">EU</a> response could include options such as the "trade bazooka", an anti-coercion instrument (ACI) that could affect US technology companies, the newspaper said, citing French officials.</p><p>The ACI has a broad range of powers from export controls to tariffs on services, as well as excluding US companies from EU procurement contracts, it said.</p><p>There is also a suspended package of retaliatory tariffs on more than 90 billion euros (106 billion dollars) of US goods that could be deployed, the report added.</p>