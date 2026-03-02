<p>Paris - France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday that Israeli and US "unilateral" attacks in Iran should have been debated in the collective bodies set up for this exact purpose, such as the United Nations.</p><p>"Everyone could have taken their responsibilities, because it is only by going before the (United Nations) Security Council that the use of force can acquire the necessary legitimacy," Barrot told reporters after holding a meeting at the ministry in Paris.</p>.US, Israel clash with Iran in UNSC, as UN chief Guterres warns of uncontrollable 'chain of events'.<p>Barrot added that no French victims had been reported at this stage. </p>