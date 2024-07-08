France Snap Elections: Key figures to know in country's left-wing New Popular Front bloc

France's left-wing New Popular Front (NFP), an alliance of parties hastily assembled after President Emmanuel Macron called a surprise snap parliamentary election, looked set to score a shock win in Sunday's vote over the far right and the ruling centrists.

If initial projections are confirmed, Macron will be required to name a prime minister from the bloc. The initial estimates are typically accurate.

The NFP - made up of the Communist Party, the hard left France Unbowed, the Green party and the Socialist Party - has not said who would be its pick for prime minister. The following are some of its best-known figures:

Jean-Luc-Melenchon, Hard Left France Unbowed Party

Jean-Luc Melenchon, 72, has been a fixture in French left-wing politics for decades and held ministerial posts in past governments, when he was a member of the Socialist Party.

He ran for president in 2012, 2017 and 2022, improving his score each time. He came third in 2022, just behind far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Macron won that election.