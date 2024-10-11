Home
France, US push at UN for stronger Lebanese army

Deputy US Ambassador Robert Wood told a meeting of the 15-member Security Council that the international community must focus its efforts on strengthening Lebanese state institutions.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 00:37 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 00:37 IST
