France uses teargas, water cannon on banned pro-Palestinian rally in Paris

French police used teargas and water cannon to break up a banned rally in support of the Palestinian people in Paris on Thursday after the interior minister said such gatherings were "likely to generate disturbances to public order".

Despite the ban, several hundred pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in central Paris in separate groups that police forces sought to keep from merging.

Demonstrators chanted "Israel murderer" and "Macron accomplice," a reference to French President Emmanuel Macron, who has condemned the deadly attack by the Palestinian militant Hamas group and voiced solidarity with Israel.

"We live in a country of civil law, a country where we have the right to take a stand and to demonstrate. (It is unfair) to forbid for one side and to authorise for the other and that does not reflect the reality of Palestine," said Charlotte Vautier, 29, an employee at a non-profit.