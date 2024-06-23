France’s right-wing party National Rally can win absolute majority in snap elections, opinion polls show

By Alexandre Rajbhandari

France’s National Rally consolidated its lead in opinion polls taken a little over a week before the country’s snap election, with one projection showing the far-right party may win an absolute majority in the new parliament.

The party, led by 28-year-old Jordan Bardella, had support of 33 per cent of likely voters, according to a poll published Friday by Odoxa. National Rally was ahead of the 28 per cent score for the left-wing alliance New Popular Front, and 19 per cent for President Emmanuel Macron’s movement.

In another poll published Saturday by Opinionway and Vae Solis, the far-right party gained two percentage points versus June 14, to 35 per cent , while the New Popular Front gained three points to 28 per cent and Macron’s movement gained two points to 22 per cent.

A poll by Ipsos published later Saturday showed that support for the National Rally and its allies was at 35.5 per cent, ahead of the 29.5 per cent and the 19.5 per cent of the New Popular Front and Macron’s movement.

Macron dissolved the National Assembly and called a snap legislative vote after his group was trounced in this month’s European Parliament elections. The first round of voting is scheduled for June 30 and the second for July 7.