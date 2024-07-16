French government expected to resign on Tuesday but stay on in caretaker capacity

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to accept the resignation of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and his government by the end of the day, two government sources said, following an inconclusive snap election, but they would stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is appointed.

This will allow Attal and other members of the government, including Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, to sit in parliament and take part in the election of the assembly's president when it first convenes on Thursday.

The government will be able to take charge of emergency situations and run current affairs in the euro zone's second-largest economy, but cannot submit new laws to parliament - not even the annual budget - or make any major changes, experts say.