French PM Elisabeth Borne resigns, Macron to name new government

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigned on Monday, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to give a new impetus to his second mandate ahead of European Parliament elections and the Paris Olympics this summer.

Macron did not immediately name her successor.

The change in prime minister comes after a year marred by political crises triggered by contested reforms of the pension system and immigration laws.

It also comes just five months before European Parliament elections, with eurosceptics expected to make record gains at a time of widespread public discontent over surging living costs and the failure of European governments to curb migration flows.

In France, opinion polls show Macron's party trailing that of far-right leader Marine Le Pen by some eight to ten points ahead of the June vote.