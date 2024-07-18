French police probing whether car deliberately rammed Paris cafe terrace

Paris: French criminal police are investigating whether a man who rammed a car into the terrace of a cafe in Olympic host city Paris did so deliberately, the city's prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

One person was killed and six were injured in the incident, which occurred in northern Paris late on Wednesday, days before the start of the Olympic Games in the French capital on July 26.

The driver was arrested and on Thursday morning underwent a psychiatric examination, the prosecutor's office said.

The investigation has been requalified as one into "murder and attempted murder" instead of manslaughter, it added.