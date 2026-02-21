Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

French President Emmanuel Macron says US SC tariff ruling shows it is good to have counterweights to power in democracies

He added that France would consider the consequences of Trump's new ⁠10 per cent ⁠global tariff.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 09:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 February 2026, 09:27 IST
World newsUnited StatesFranceEmmanuel Macrontariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us