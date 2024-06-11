Home
Frenchman dies attempting to visit Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan

The cosmodrome, which is rented by Russia, is located in a remote desert area and access to it is restricted, although tours are sold for those who want to witness a spacecraft launch.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 08:53 IST
A French citizen died in Kazakhstan after becoming unwell while attempting to walk to the Baikonur cosmodrome together with another Frenchman, Russia's RIA news agency cited an anonymous source at the cosmodrome as saying on Tuesday.

RIA said that the man died from dehydration on Monday. The cosmodrome, which is rented by Russia, is located in a remote desert area and access to it is restricted, although tours are sold for those who want to witness a spacecraft launch.

Published 11 June 2024, 08:53 IST
World newsRussiaKazakhstan

