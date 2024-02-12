From ancient Egypt, 'Heads of Secrets' find an afterlife

The two masks have been traced to the second century A.D., a time when Egypt was an imperial province of the Roman Empire. Both masks were molded from cartonnage, a material similar to papier-mâché that is created by soaking strips of linen or old papyrus scrolls in a paste and laying them over a woodblock form or the actual head of a mummy. The masks were then covered with a thin layer of gesso and painted gold, believed to be the color of the gods' flesh and considered an eternal and indestructible hue.