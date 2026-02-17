Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

From Australia to Europe, countries move to curb children's social media access

Below is a summary of what countries and companies are doing to regulate access ⁠to social media.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 10:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 10:03 IST
World newsAustraliaSocial media

Follow us on :

Follow Us