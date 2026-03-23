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From India to US, the world's worst aviation disasters in recent years

Ten major plane crashes, with a combined death toll of over 1000, have been reported across the world since 2014.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 10:33 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 10:33 IST
World newsChinaJapanAir IndiaIndiaUSAPlane Crash

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