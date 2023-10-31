From November 2, Pakistan to crack down on undocumented immigrants

Pakistan will start a crackdown on undocumented immigrants, including hundreds of thousands of Afghan nationals, from Nov. 2, the caretaker government's interior minister said on Tuesday.

"Only two days are left for a voluntary return," Sarfraz Bugti said in a video recorded statement, adding that the Nov 1 deadline set for the voluntary return will expire on Wednesday.

From Nov 2 onward, he said, "Our lengthy and gradual operation will start," ensuring that, "We are not deporting any refugees. Only those who are completely illegal will leave Pakistan."

Pakistan is home to more than 4 million Afghan migrants and refugees, about 1.7 million of them undocumented, according to the interior ministry, including many who were born in Pakistan and lived there their entire lives.

Islamabad announced earlier this month that it wanted all undocumented immigrants to leave by Nov 1.

Islamabad says it took the decision after Afghan nationals were found to be involved in crimes, smuggling and 14 suicide bombings out of 24 this year, alleging that the militants use Afghan soil to train fighters and plan attacks inside Pakistan.