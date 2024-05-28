From protest to power: Greta's eco-warriors run for EU office

Brussels: From protest to power: a generation of climate activists who grew up under Greta is coming of age and running for high office to win the change that eluded them on the streets.

Inspired by school-strike leader Greta Thunberg, 20-something eco-warriors - with campaigns launched from Paris to Prague - are swapping banners for ballots in their war on climate change.

Petr Doubravsky is a perfect case in point.

Aged 22, Doubravsky was a high-school student when he co-founded the Czech branch of Thunberg's school strike for climate movement in 2018, shunning class on Fridays to march for change.

Now studying economics and the environment in Brno University, Doubravsky has decided to take his first steps in mainstream politics, running in June's European Parliament elections as a candidate for the Green party.

It was his first chance to stand - Czech candidates must be over 21 - but the decision came down to far more than age.

"I had to think about it a lot," Doubravsky told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, as he ran through the many pros and cons of legislating for change from the inside versus making waves on the outside.

"Civil disobedience has the same legitimacy as politics," he said of his past life picketing parliament.

But Doubravsky also felt short of home-grown role models in what is still a young country.

"It's something we lack, especially in the Czech Republic, people going from grassroots backgrounds into politics."