From Tibet to Xizang: China’s strategic moves

At No 8 Middle School in Lhasa, a 13-year-old girl, along with other students, is learning about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the manufacturing of electronic devices. She speaks broken English, along with Tibetan and Mandarin.

“Our main focus is on skilling. Nearly half the time, students practice using different tools,” says Caiyang Zhuoma, principal of the school. While more than a dozen distinct local dialects are spoken in the high plateau region, the focus at the boarding schools is on teaching Mandarin and English.

The transformation of education and infrastructure development is among the key strategies of the President Xi Jinping-led Chinese government to solidify its position in the Tibetan issue.

The name ‘Tibet’ has been dropped in official references. In all official communications, the region is now referred to in the Mandarin name, ‘Xizang’.

It started with the release of a white paper in November 2023. The paper, titled ‘CPC (Communist Party of China) Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements’, outlines development in the region since President Jinping came to power in 2012. Now in all official communications, the region is referred to as ‘Xizang Autonomous Region’.

While the Lobsang Sangay-led Tibetan government-in-exile has termed the move as “Sinicisation of Tibetan Buddhism”, as per Chinese authorities, the name change is intended to strengthen national identity in the ethnic minority region.

Ren Wei, the Executive Vice Chairman of the People’s Government of Xizang Autonomous Region, says the government fully guarantees the freedom of religious belief.

Wei points out that China is a multiethnic country, having 56 ethnic groups. Han is the largest ethnic group, accounting for around 92 per cent of the country’s population. The remaining 55 ethnic groups, including Tibetan Buddhists and Muslims, are categorised as ethnic minorities.

As per China’s national census data from 2020, Tibetans account for 86 per cent of the Xizang region’s total population of 3.65 million. However, between 2010 and 2020, the share of Tibetans in the population declined from 90.5 per cent to 86 per cent.

Reports suggest that there are concerted efforts from the Chinese government to encourage its majority Han population to work and live in the Tibet region. Consequently, there has been a sharp jump in the Han Chinese population in the region. As per official data, the share of Hans in the total population of the Xizang Autonomous Region jumped to 12.2 per cent in 2020 from 8.2 per cent in 2010.

The region hosts around 1,700 sites for Tibetan Buddhism activities, with nearly 46,000 Buddhist monks and nuns, as per data provided in the white paper.

Han Chinese are more urban, educated and mobile. Luxury cars and high-rise apartments in the capital city of Lhasa and Shigatse, the second-largest city in the region, demonstrate the changing demographics.

High-rise apartments have come up on the outskirts of Lhasa city, especially along the Kyichu river, which is also known as the Lhasa river. “My dream is to have a house in any of these apartments,” said a Tibetan, pointing to the high-rise apartments developed along the Kyichu river.

Those who opt to work in the Xizang Autonomous Region are paid substantially higher salaries when compared with other parts of China. In most cases, it is almost double. This acts as a major incentive for the Han Chinese population to relocate to the region, where oxygen level is only about 60 per cent of that at sea level.

A Chinese government employee, who did not want to be named, said the government pays higher salaries to those working in the Xizang Autonomous Region because the living conditions are tough. Low oxygen levels pose serious health concerns. The Tibetan plateau has an elevation of over 4,500 meters (14,800 ft) above sea level.

Belt and Road Initiative

Tibet acts as China’s bridge to South Asia under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), President Xi Jinping’s most ambitious foreign policy programme. Under this initiative, China has financed or proposes to finance billions of dollars of investment in roads, railways and other infrastructure in several countries in Asia, Africa and Europe. This includes India’s neighbours Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Tibet borders India, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar in the Himalayas. The world’s highest peak Mount Everest, which rises to 8,850 metres (29,035 feet) is on the Nepal-Tibet border. This makes Tibet immensely important from China’s strategic point of view.

Due to its harsh and rugged terrain, Tibet is sparsely populated. In terms of area, Tibet is around two-thirds the size of India, while its population is just around a quarter of Bengaluru’s population. A majority of the population lives in cities like Lhasa and Shigatse. Historically, there have been very few people in Tibet living close to its border with India, Nepal and Bhutan. However, in recent years, China has built hundreds of villages in Tibet, close to the India and Bhutan borders.