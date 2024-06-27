'Furious' Rishi Sunak tries to override betting scandal in UK election campaign

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he is “furious” about the scandal engulfing some of his Conservative Party candidates betting on the date of the general election, to be held on July 4, as the campaign entered its final week on Thursday.

In the last televised debate before the polls on Wednesday night, Britain's first Prime Minister of Indian heritage went head-to-head with Labour’s Keir Starmer and was clearly in attack mode as he challenged the Opposition leader eyeing his job over target issues such as taxes.

“Mark my words,” the 44-year-old prime minister said, pointing at Starmer, “your taxes are going up if he is in charge.”