G7 foreign ministers advocate free and open Indo-Pacific

Terming China “a key interlocutor in addressing global challenges”, and that the G7 stands “ready to cooperate” with Beijing on “areas of common interest”, a G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Communique on Friday said, “Our policy approaches are not designed to harm China, nor do we seek to thwart China’s economic progress and development.”

“However, we are concerned that China’s nonmarket policies and practices are leading to harmful overcapacity that undermines our workers, industries, and economic resilience. A growing China that plays by international rules would be of global interest,” the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, and the High Representative of the European Union said on the final day of the Ministerial meeting on Foreign Affairs that was held from April 17 to 19 in Capri, an island in Italy’s Bay of Naples.