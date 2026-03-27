Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

G7 foreign ministers demand an end to attacks on civilians in Iran war

The ministers also reiterated ⁠the ⁠need to restore safe and toll-free freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 16:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 March 2026, 16:01 IST
World newsIranG7

Follow us on :

Follow Us