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G7 leaders' statement reaffirms commitment to existing exchange rates

'We ‌encourage oil-importing ‌countries to establish sufficient and ‌effective oil ‌reserve systems aligned with the IEA 90-day ⁠stockpiling ⁠requirement,' the statement said.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 13:51 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 13:51 IST
World newsG7OilEnergy

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