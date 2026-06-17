G7 leaders' statement reaffirms commitment to existing exchange rates

<p>France: A joint statement issued by the leaders of the G7 group of the world's richest nations, meeting in France, pledged to stick to existing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g7">G7</a> exchange rate commitments, amid financial market turbulence linked to volatile oil prices.</p>.G7 energy ministers support principle of using oil reserves.<p>"In order to strengthen crisis management and mitigate the impact of crises, which could contribute to stabilizing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/energy">energy</a> markets, we encourage oil-importing countries to establish sufficient and effective oil reserve systems aligned with the International Energy Agency (IEA) 90-day stockpiling requirement while avoiding pro-cyclical effects," said the statement.</p><p>"We also reaffirm our existing G7 exchange rate commitments," it added. </p>