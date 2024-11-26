G7 statement will not mention ICC warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu

"We reiterate our commitment to International Humanitarian Law and will comply with our respective obligations," the statement added, stressing "that there can be no equivalence between the terrorist group Hamas and the State of Israel".

Last week, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former defence chief Yoav Gallant, as well as a Hamas leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza conflict.

The move was strongly criticized by the United States but other states including Britain and Italy did not rule out that they could make an arrest if Netanyahu visited their countries.

Israel condemned the ICC decision as shameful and absurd. Hamas praised it as a step towards justice.

Israel launched its war in Gaza after Hamas fighters stormed into Israeli territory on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and capturing more than 250 hostages. Since then, Israel's assault on the territory has killed more than 44,000 people.