Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

LIVE
G7 Meet Live Updates | Leaders arrive for summit, PM Modi to land soon

Leaders of G7 nations began converging on Fasano in Italy on Thursday to attend the 50th G7 Summit, which is slated to run from June 13 to June 15. Several leaders from non-G7 nations have also been invited for this year's summit. They include: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye, and the president of the United Arab Emirates, Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. Thursday's session will see discussions around Africa, climate change, and development, the situation in the Middle East, and the war in Ukraine. Follow the latest updates from the 50th G7 Summit, right here with DH
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 June 2024, 11:22 IST
Last Updated : 13 June 2024, 11:22 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
10:3213 Jun 2024

Leaders arrive for summit, PM Modi to land soon

10:3213 Jun 2024

Explained | How G7 nations hope to counter Russia and China’s axis of resistance

10:3213 Jun 2024

Wounded leaders of the West gather in Italy to discuss an unruly world

11:2213 Jun 2024

Pope Francis will meet with the leaders of the United States, Ukraine, France and India on the sidelines of the Group of 7 (G7) summit in Italy's Borgo Egnazia

10:5113 Jun 2024

"We did it (chose Puglia) because this land is historically a bridge between West and East, it is a land of dialogue at the center of the Mediterranean, writes Meloni

10:3213 Jun 2024

Leaders arrive for summit, PM Modi to land soon

10:3213 Jun 2024

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni receives United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak, as he arrives for the 50th G7 Summit

10:3213 Jun 2024

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni receives Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, as he arrives for the 50th G7 Summit

Published 13 June 2024, 10:36 IST
World newsUnited StatesJapanCanadaGermanyFranceUnited KingdomItalyG7

Follow us on :

Follow Us