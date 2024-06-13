G7 Meet Live Updates | Leaders arrive for summit, PM Modi to land soon
Leaders of G7 nations began converging on Fasano in Italy on Thursday to attend the 50th G7 Summit, which is slated to run from June 13 to June 15. Several leaders from non-G7 nations have also been invited for this year's summit. They include: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye, and the president of the United Arab Emirates, Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. Thursday's session will see discussions around Africa, climate change, and development, the situation in the Middle East, and the war in Ukraine. Follow the latest updates from the 50th G7 Summit, right here with DH
Pope Francis will meet with the leaders of the United States, Ukraine, France and India on the sidelines of the Group of 7 (G7) summit in Italy's Borgo Egnazia
"We did it (chose Puglia) because this land is historically a bridge between West and East, it is a land of dialogue at the center of the Mediterranean, writes Meloni
