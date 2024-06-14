G7 Meet Live Updates: 'Way to peace is through dialogue and diplomacy,' says PM Modi after meeting Zelenskyy

Good Evening readers! Day two of the G7 meet saw nations discussing issues of migration followed by the Indo-Pacific and economic security earlier today. The summit is a three-day event in Italy's Apulia where PM Narendra Modi will also be addressing an Outreach session on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean. Modi a while ago has met UK PM Rishi Sunak and French President Macron on the sidelines of the summit.