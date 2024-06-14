Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

LIVE
G7 Meet Live Updates: 'Way to peace is through dialogue and diplomacy,' says PM Modi after meeting Zelenskyy

Good Evening readers! Day two of the G7 meet saw nations discussing issues of migration followed by the Indo-Pacific and economic security earlier today. The summit is a three-day event in Italy's Apulia where PM Narendra Modi will also be addressing an Outreach session on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean. Modi a while ago has met UK PM Rishi Sunak and French President Macron on the sidelines of the summit.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 11:44 IST
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 11:44 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
10:4314 Jun 2024

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

10:2014 Jun 2024

Modi, Macron discuss ways to strengthen partnership 

10:1114 Jun 2024

Looking forward to engaging in productive discussions, says Modi ahead of G7 Meet

10:1114 Jun 2024

PM Modi arrives in Italy to take part in G7 Summit

11:4314 Jun 2024

Unite against China's anti-market policies: US 

US expects to see unprecedented unity across the G7 in confronting China's non-market policies and practices, Reuters quoted a senior US official as saying.

11:3114 Jun 2024

India believes in human-centric approach: PM Modi

"Had a very productive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. India is eager to further cement bilateral relations with Ukraine. Regarding the ongoing hostilities, reiterated that India believes in a human-centric approach and believes that the way to peace is through dialogue and diplomacy."

10:5914 Jun 2024

Great scope in semiconductors, technology and trade: Modi on meeting British PM 

"It was a delight to meet PM Rishi Sunak in Italy. I reiterated my commitment to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the third term of the NDA Government. There is great scope to deepen ties in sectors like semiconductors, technology and trade. We also talked about further cementing ties in the defence sector," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Narendra Modi and Rishi Sunak.

PM Narendra Modi and Rishi Sunak. 

Credit: X/@narendramodi

10:4314 Jun 2024

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

10:2414 Jun 2024

Fourth session on migration begins at G7 Summit

Published 14 June 2024, 10:21 IST
India NewsWorld newsEmmanuel MacronNarendra ModiRishi SunakItalyJustin TrudeauOlaf ScholzGiorgia MeloniG7 summitUrsula von der Leyen​​​​​​​Joe Biden

Follow us on :

Follow Us