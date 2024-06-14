G7 Meet Live Updates: 'Way to peace is through dialogue and diplomacy,' says PM Modi after meeting Zelenskyy
Good Evening readers! Day two of the G7 meet saw nations discussing issues of migration followed by the Indo-Pacific and economic security earlier today. The summit is a three-day event in Italy's Apulia where PM Narendra Modi will also be addressing an Outreach session on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean. Modi a while ago has met UK PM Rishi Sunak and French President Macron on the sidelines of the summit.
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
10:2014 Jun 2024
Modi, Macron discuss ways to strengthen partnership
10:1114 Jun 2024
Looking forward to engaging in productive discussions, says Modi ahead of G7 Meet
10:1114 Jun 2024
PM Modi arrives in Italy to take part in G7 Summit
11:4314 Jun 2024
Unite against China's anti-market policies: US
US expects to see unprecedented unity across the G7 in confronting China's non-market policies and practices, Reuters quoted a senior US official as saying.
11:3114 Jun 2024
India believes in human-centric approach: PM Modi
"Had a very productive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. India is eager to further cement bilateral relations with Ukraine. Regarding the ongoing hostilities, reiterated that India believes in a human-centric approach and believes that the way to peace is through dialogue and diplomacy."
10:5914 Jun 2024
Great scope in semiconductors, technology and trade: Modi on meeting British PM
"It was a delight to meet PM Rishi Sunak in Italy. I reiterated my commitment to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the third term of the NDA Government. There is great scope to deepen ties in sectors like semiconductors, technology and trade. We also talked about further cementing ties in the defence sector," PM Modi posted on X.
PM Narendra Modi and Rishi Sunak.
Credit: X/@narendramodi
10:4314 Jun 2024
