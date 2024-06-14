G7 Summit: PM Modi and French President Macron discuss ways to further cement strategic ties

Bari (Italy): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he had an excellent meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, their fourth meeting in one year, and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership in areas like defence, nuclear and space.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 summit here in the southern resort town of Italy.

The meeting with Macron is Modi’s first official bilateral meeting with an international leader since taking charge for his third term as Prime Minister earlier this month.

Modi thanked President Macron for his warm wishes on assuming office for the third consecutive term.