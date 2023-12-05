Garden ornament turns out to be live bomb, couple call it their 'old friend'

A couple in the UK was astonished when they got to know that the decorative item, they have in their garden is actually a live bomb.
Sian and Jeffrey Edwards, living in Pembrokeshire, were in the notion that the ornament was a "dummy" bomb with no charge.
Mrs Edwards used to "bang her trowel on the bomb, to remove earth after gardening."
The couple got to know about this when a police officer informed them about what that ornament could possibly be and that there is a need to alert the Ministry of Defence.
“We didn’t sleep a wink all night. It knocked us for six," Jeffrey Edwards said, as reported by BBC.
The officer told them that bomb squad would dispose the bomb the next day, and the whole street might have to be evacuated to carry out the procedure.
However, the couple said they are not willing to leave the house. "I told the bomb disposal unit 'we're not leaving the house, we're staying here. If it goes up, we're going to go up with it," they said.
They felt that the bomb was a part of their lives and was equivalent to an old friend.
Mr Edwards said, "It was an old friend. I'm so sorry that the poor old thing was blown to pieces."
After it was tested, they found that it was live but with minimal charge in it. It was taken to a disused quarry in Walwyn's Castle, covered with five tonnes of sand and detonated.
The Ministry of Defence said, "The EOD team assessed the item and determined it to be a 64lb naval projectile which was removed from the scene for subsequent explosive demolition."
As BBC reported, they got to know about the live bomb from Morris family, who used to live there before.
"Well Pop Morris, who went around delivering lemonade, was going down to Broad Haven with his horse and cart and found the shell. He struggled back up the beach with it, put it on the back of his cart and had a very bouncy seven-mile ride back home," the Morris family quoted.
Afterwards the shell was kept in the courtyard, and it remained there.
"He plonked it upright in the front courtyard and that's where it remained," the family said.