Gaza ceasefire plan for hostage release awaits Hamas response

Women, children, the elderly

Its first phase would consist of a pause in fighting and the release of elderly, civilian women and children hostages, said a source briefed on the Paris talks and a second source with in-depth knowledge of the talks and their results. Major deliveries of food and medicine to Gaza, facing a ruinous humanitarian crisis, would resume, according to both sources.

The sources differed on how long the first stage ceasefire would last, but two of them said it would be set for at least a month.

The second phase would see the releases of female Israeli soldiers, and another increase in aid deliveries and restoration of utility services to Gaza, and the third phase would see the release of the bodies of deceased Israeli troops in exchange for Palestinian prisoners freed, the two sources said.

The Hamas statement said the second phase would also involve the release of male military recruits.

"Military operations on both sides will stop during the three stages," it said. The number of Palestinian prisoners to be released is to be left to the negotiation process "at every stage, with the Israeli side preparing to release those with high sentences," the Hamas statement said.

Both sources said that although Israel has not committed to a permanent ceasefire, the ultimate aim of this phased approach is a fourth phase in which the war would end and Hamas would release male IDF soldiers held captive in exchange for Israel's release of additional Palestinian prisoners held in jail.

"There is a consensus on the concept of the framework, but critical details of each phase still need to be worked out," said an official briefed on the negotiations.

If Hamas does agree to the framework proposal it could still take days or weeks to settle logistical details of the ceasefire and the release of hostages and prisoners, the official said.

During the talks preceding the truce in November, the indirect chain of communication between Hamas leaders based in the group's Gaza tunnels and Israeli officials broke several times because of power outages amid intense fighting, a source briefed on those talks said at that time.

The current behind-the-scenes discussions are proceeding in tandem with a public standoff in which both sides in the conflict appear to want to pressure the other by issuing statements ruling out various potential concessions.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would not quit Gaza or free thousands of Palestinian prisoners, while Hamas ally Islamic Jihad said it would not engage in any understandings on hostages without ensuring a comprehensive ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

A far-right partner in Netanyahu's coalition, Itamar Ben-Gvir, threatened on Tuesday to quit the government over any attempt to enter a "reckless" deal with Hamas on the hostages.