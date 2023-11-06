Gaza cut in two as Israeli forces make 'significant' push

By Gwen Ackerman

Israel made a “significant, expanded” push in Hamas-ruled Gaza on Sunday, encircling Gaza City in its entirety and attacking targets above and below ground, army spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

“From today there is northern Gaza and southern Gaza,” Hagari said. A humanitarian corridor remained open for residents to flee south, he said.

Photos from the Hamas-controlled seaside strip showed people walking south, their belongings piled high on donkey-pulled wagons.

The new assault was announced as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended a visit to Baghdad, one stop in a Middle East diplomatic tour that included talks in the West Bank with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Arab leaders are calling for a cease-fire, which the US opposes in favor of “humanitarian pauses” to increase aid to Gaza and make room for possible hostage releases.