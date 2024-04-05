Gaza war: Countries selling Israel weapons violating international law, says legal expert

The paper quoted British barrister and war crimes prosecutor Sir Geoffrey Nice as saying: "Countries supplying arms to Israel may now be complicit in criminal warfare. The public should be told what the advice says." The Guardian has now revealed that the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, has since received a letter signed by 600 lawyers and academics, including three former supreme court justices – among them Baroness Hale, the court’s former president – as well as former Court of Appeal judges and more than 60 KCs, warning that UK arms sales to Israel are also illegal under international law.