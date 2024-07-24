Gaza war drives Palestinian budget deficit up 172%, Palestinian Authority says

West Bank: The Palestinian Authority's budget deficit is projected to surge by 172 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023, according to a statement from the cabinet on Tuesday.

Revenues are also expected to drop by 21 per cent due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The announcement followed President Mahmoud Abbas' approval of the emergency budget for 2024, which includes austerity measures such as reducing salaries, operational and capital expenditures, and maintaining minimal development expenditures.