Gaza war will go on for months, Israel's military chief says

Jerusalem: Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza will likely go on for many months, the country's military chief said on Tuesday.

"The war will go on for many months and we will employ different methods to maintain our achievements for a long time," Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi told reporters in a televised statement on the Gaza border.

"There are no magic solutions, there are no short cuts in dismantling a terrorist organization, only determined and persistent fighting," said Halevi. "We will reach Hamas' leadership too, whether it takes a week or if it takes months."