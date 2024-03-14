Gaza's displaced break their Ramadan fast with canned food in the rubble

Rafah: As the evening prayer sounded across Gaza's rubble, the Abu Rizek family broke their day's fast with a shared meal in the wreckage of their home, sadly recalling all they had lost in Israel's military campaign since last year's Muslim holy month.

While the family has managed to scrape together enough food for iftar, the sunset breakfast after a day without eating or drinking, many other people are far less fortunate in the stricken Palestinian enclave where famine looms.

"Last Ramadan was great but this year it's not. A lot of things are not there any more. My sisters, my family. Our house was destroyed. There are still people under the rubble not pulled out," said Um Mahmoud Abu Rizek.