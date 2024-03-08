George Santos announces another run for New York House seat

The House in December voted 311-114 to remove Santos, surpassing the two-thirds majority required by the Constitution to oust a member of Congress. It was his critics’ third try to expel him, with many Republicans who had previously blocked the move switching sides after an Ethics Committee investigation substantiated new allegations of theft and deceit.

Santos’ expulsion marked the climax of a political saga that raised questions about how a serial fabricator of tall tales could get elected to federal office with little vetting by political parties or the media.

“To raise the standard in Congress, and to hold a pathological liar who stole an election accountable, I led the charge to expel George Santos,” LaLota said in a statement shortly after Santos’s announcement. “If finishing the job requires beating him in a primary, count me in.”

LaLota, who was first elected in 2022, became one of Santos’ fiercest detractors and helped introduce an expulsion resolution.

The 1st District on eastern Long Island includes the wealthy summer resorts of the Hamptons and Shelter Island. It’s unclear if Santos has moved to the area, but one of his former Republican colleagues, Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado, has switched districts for the 2024 election.