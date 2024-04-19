German billionaire fakes death to live with mistress in Russia: Report

In April 2018, Karl-Erivan Haub, a German billionaire and former managing director of Tengelmann Group, disappeared mysteriously while hiking near Switzerland’s Matterhorn peak. Despite extensive search efforts over six days, Haub was never found and was declared dead three years later, Daily Mail reported.

However, new information has come to light from a major investigation by German broadcaster RTL which suggests that Haub is alive and is currently living with his Russian mistress, Veronika Ermilova, in Moscow.

The Cologne public prosecutor’s office has initiated an inquiry against Haub’s brother, Christian Haub, who now heads the Tengelmann Group. It has been alleged that Christian Haub provided false testimony under oath. This probe was prompted by a criminal complaint filed against Christian, accusing him of misinforming the Cologne district court in May 2021, the publication reported.