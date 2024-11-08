Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

German economy minister Habeck to declare chancellorship bid on Friday: Report

Habeck, 55, a former novelist and philosopher, has been a central figure in Germany's energy and climate policy as economy and climate protection minister.
Reuters
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 09:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 09:00 IST
World newsGermany

Follow us on :

Follow Us