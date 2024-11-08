German economy minister Habeck to declare chancellorship bid on Friday: Report

<p>Berlin: German Economy Minister Robert Habeck will announce his intention to run as chancellor on behalf of the Greens party on Friday, the <em>Spiegel</em> news outlet reported, citing party sources.</p><p>Habeck, 55, a former novelist and philosopher, has been a central figure in Germany's energy and climate policy as economy and climate protection minister.</p>.Germany’s government puts itself out of its misery.<p>Habeck returned to social media platform X on Thursday after a five-year break and posted a short video in which he was seen wearing a bracelet on which the words "Chancellor Era" are written, prompting speculation he would announce his bid soon. </p>