German warship operating with UNIFIL shoots down drone off coast of Lebanon

<p>Berlin: A German warship operating as part of the United Nations' UNIFIL mission brought down an unmanned flying object off the coast of Lebanon on Thursday, a spokesperson for the German defence ministry told <em>Reuters</em>.</p><p>"The corvette brought an unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle into the water in a controlled crash," the spokesperson said, reporting no damage to the German vessel or its crew.</p><p>The corvette Ludwigshafen am Rhein is continuing its duties, he added.</p><p>The <em>dpa</em> news agency first reported on the incident.</p>