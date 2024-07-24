Germany bans Muslim association for pursuing radical Islamism

Frankfurt: Germany's Interior Ministry said on Wednesday it has banned the association Islamic Centre Hamburg (IZH) and its subsidiary organisations, saying it pursues radical Islamist goals.

The ministry said in a statement that 53 of the organisation's premises had been searched by authorities in eight German states early on Wednesday, acting on a court order.

Extensive evidence from an earlier search of 55 properties conducted in November provided the basis for Wednesday's ban of the IZH, known in German as Islamisches Zentrum Hamburg, said the ministry.